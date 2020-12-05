The Estes Park Newcomers Club and the “We Believe in Estes Park” planning team and other town organizations have been hard at work to come up with COVID-safe activities this holiday season.
For those who may be new to town and Newcomers, “We Believe in Estes Park” is a community outreach project of the Estes Park Newcomers Club. Since 2018, the Club has partnered with the Town of Estes Park to celebrate the holiday spirit, while supporting several local non-profit organizations that support our mountain community.
Given that we have our own Santa and Mrs. Claus, who are Newcomers themselves, we decided to focus our community outreach efforts on working with the town and many other non-profit community partners to deepen and strengthen the spirit of the holiday season here in Estes Park.
Especially for the 2020 holiday season the Club has created a new public Facebook page called” We Believe in Estes Park. “ We hope that this Facebook page will be the source for all things “bright, beautiful and magical” about the Holidays here in Estes Park. You can access at: www.facebook.com/
WeBelieveInEstesPark
With the help of our former President, Bob Fulton, Newcomers created a series of holiday spirited videos featuring Santa, Mrs. Claus and of course Santa’s helper elves. Look for these videos on Estes Park Newcomers website and the “We Believe” Facebook page. We are very excited that Cowboy Brad is going to join us in one of the videos! Our Cowboy Brad video is the perfect Virtual Holiday Greetings card to share with your friends and family, near and far.
Due to COVID-19, the Town’s holiday plans have been altered to make sure the holiday spirit is kept alive while keeping our community safe. First, the Town will be hosting a stationary “Catch the Glow Festival of Lights” parade at the Fairgrounds. The stationary parade will allow visitors to drive through the Fairgrounds to see the many wonderful floats which normally progress down Elkhorn Avenue the day after Thanksgiving.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be the Grand Finale for the Catch the Glow Festival of Lights at the Estes Events Center for 2 date groupings Friday - Sunday Nov. 27-29 and Dec. 4-6 from 5 - 8:00 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the Holiday Cabin, at the east exit of the Festival drive-through.
Next, in lieu of visiting with Santa at the We Believe Inn, we will be collaborating with Mary Jane’s and The Wild Horse Gift Shop to host life-size standup cut-outs of Santa and Mrs. Claus, for locals and visitors to take safe “selfie” photos for the holidays.
Additionally, right after Thanksgiving North Pole direct delivery mailboxes will be conveniently placed around town where children can drop off letters to Santa between Nov. 27 and Dec 20. All letters put in the North Pole mailboxes by December 20th will receive a reply from Santa, along with a special gift from Santa.
Parents will be able to download the Santa letter template on the We Believe Facebook page or pick up a hard copy around town. Kids can color and create their letter, and drop them off in the We Believe mailboxes at the Estes Valley Library, next to the book drop or on the porch of the We Believe Inn, in the Town Hall parking lot.
If you’d like to mail the letter, please send it to Santa Claus, c/o Estes Park Newcomers, PO Box 2282, Estes Park, CO 80517
A team of “elves” will respond on behalf of Santa to each child, and may include a special surprise from Santa. All letters put in the North Pole mailboxes by December 20th will receive a reply.
The Estes Park Newcomers are happy to spread joy, and holiday cheer throughout the Estes Park region. Thanks to all of our partners and our hardworking elves, for working hard to keep this Holiday season merry and bright.
