You can now bring the joys of live children’s storytime right into your home—and say hello to the friendly faces of the library staff. You can discover new library resources—like free online classes—or how to Book-a-Librarian for a phone appointment to meet with a college planner or an expert to help you complete your advanced medical directives.
During these recent “stay-at-home” weeks, library programs have continued on new platforms. Many appear on Facebook Live, along with recordings on YouTube. The public can now find many options by visiting the Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube links at estesvalleylibrary.org.
The list of upcoming programs can also be found on the library’s website. Here is a roster of programs happening this week, and no advance sign-up is necessary:
Live Storytime about Bears, with Chase
Friday, April 24, 10:30-11 a.m.
Live: Baby Storytime with Melanie
Wednesday, April 29, 10:30-11 a.m.
Live Storytime with Chase
Thursday, April 30, 10:30-11 a.m.
We’re all in this Together: Healthy Eating with special guest, Hannah Knox, School District Mental Health Clinician
Thursday, April 30, 1:30 p.m.
Live Storytime with Melanie (pizza theme)
Friday, May 1, 10:30-11 a.m.
Free Legal Self-Help Clinic
Wednesday, May 13, 2-5 p.m.
More details at estesvalleylibrary.org. Call for an appointment.
Visit estesvalleylibrary.org for more details on these programs and the many additional services available remotely.
