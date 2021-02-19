Estes Park, CO (80517)

Today

Light snow this morning will give way to snow showers this afternoon. Morning high of 38F with temps falling to near 25. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.