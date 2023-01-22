Bridget Dunn is new EPH Chief of Staff

When she talks about the future of Estes Park Health, Dr. Bridget Dunn’s eyes light up. The family medicine practitioner has just started a two-year stint as EPH’s medical Chief of Staff. She said she is ready for the challenges ahead.
“I give all the credit in the world to my predecessor in this position, Dr. Robyn Zehr, who was the first-ever female Chief of Staff at Estes Park Health,” Dr. Dunn emphasized. “It’s very humbling and I have very big shoes to fill. I am very excited and feel honored that I was chosen to be Chief of Staff.”
As Chief of Staff, Dr. Dunn has an administrative in role in medical leadership at the hospital. She works with the senior leadership team and representing medical staff providers.
“We need to be sure we are taking care of our community and people within the hospital,” Dr. Dunn said. “Our community is very generous and has always supported us, not only with their taxes but also with generous donations. We want to be able to take care of them. We feel very lucky because that doesn’t always happen. Some small rural hospitals are going away. We want to do whatever we can to stay open and to be able to take care of our community.”
Dr. Dunn pointed out that Estes Park Health offers speedy medical services some larger hospital systems take weeks or months to provide.
“We’re most often able to get lab results back within hours after they were drawn,” she noted. “We can get testing done in a very quick fashion. We have a radiologist on staff who is extraordinary and basically has a four-minute turn around for his reads. It’s very rare that we can’t get someone in within a week to be seen by just about every specialist here.”
The COVID-19 pandemic created many challenges for healthcare providers. The year 2023 will be one of change and evolution for hospitals across the county. Nonetheless, Dr. Dunn said she is excited to dive into her new role.
“Even though it’s a very difficult time in medicine, we have a lot of opportunities and resources to reach out to patients and do whatever we can to keep them safe and try to promote vaccines,” Dr. Dunn noted. “I feel like it’s a good time to focus on how important it is to stay healthy.”
Dr. Dunn is married to Harry Kent of Kent Mountain Adventure Center. She and her husband enjoy skiing, running and other outdoor sports.
“I grew up in Denver,” Dr. Dunn said. “I got to the mountains often. Here it is so amazing to go into the park and be only 20 minutes away from a ski or a hike or a run.”
As a family medicine provider, she sees patients of all ages, from babies to grandparents. She said she feels fortunate to care for four generations of patients.
“We have some people with an extraordinary life span here in Estes Park,” Dr. Dunn stated. “I have many patients in their 90s who are thriving and hiking every day.”
