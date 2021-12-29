Join the Zoom Coffee on Saturday, January 8, 2022 from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m.
This time we will go “Behind the Scenes” with RJ Lara, Executive Director of the Stanley Home Museum & Education Center. He will present, “Comfort, Convenience, Aesthetic: The Evolution of Flora & F.O. Stanley’s Rockside Residence.”
We’ll also have time for your questions and comments.
To register, please go to the LWV-Estes Park website at lwv-estespark.org
All are welcome. We look forward to seeing you on Zoom.
