By: Dawn Wilson
Often all you will see of these vibrant little birds is a quick flash of yellow as it darts across a bush and into the safety of cover. And although the brilliant yellow of this bird’s feathers makes them quite attractive and they are comfortable being near humans, they still demonstrate shy tendencies when people are near, preferring to hide amongst the leaves. Here are five facts about this little bird that will migrate from the Estes Valley in the next few weeks for warmer winter weather.
1. The Wilson’s warbler is named for Alexander Wilson, an American ornithologist who first described this bird in 1811.
2. A group of warblers may be called a “bouquet,” “confusion,” or “wrench” of warblers.
3. The male Wilson’s warbler has a distinct black cap, which makes it easy to identify from a similar looking bird, the yellow warbler, which appears all yellow.
4. Wilson’s warblers do not visit feeders so if you want to attract them to your yard, provide prime habitat for them, like thick cover of native trees and bushes near water.
5. Wilson’s warblers are one of the smallest warblers (weighing less than half an ounce) and one of the brightest, actually being a more vivid yellow in the western part of their range compared to those in the eastern region.
Dawn Wilson is a professional and award-winning nature photographer who lives in Estes Park year-round. You can see more of her work, join one of her Rocky tours, and purchase prints at DawnWilsonPhotography.com or follow her on Instagram: @dawnwilsonphoto.
