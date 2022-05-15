This month, the Estes Park Town Board will begin its strategic planning process for 2023. The Town’s Strategic Plan is used to clearly define the priorities of the board and guide staff in the development of the proposed budget and departmental work priorities. Both the board and staff rely on public input on Town services and community issues to guide the development of each year’s plan. Community members are encouraged to participate in the process.The board and the Town’s Executive Leadership Team will hold two work sessions to kick off this year’s process – scheduled for May 17 and June 13.
The May 17 meeting will consist of an introduction to strategic planning; a review of the vision, mission, and outcome areas; and, a discussion of additions, subtractions, or edits to the existing strategic policy statements. Between the first and second meetings, staff will develop a list of proposed goals and objectives that implement the strategic policy statements created by the Town Board. At the second meeting, June 13, the Board will review staff’s list of proposed goals and objectives, consider any additions from the Town Board itself, then agree on a final set of goals and objectives for the 2023 strategic plan. Both of these meetings will take place in-person at 5 p.m., in the Estes Park Museum meeting room, at 200 Fourth St. Meeting materials will be posted the week prior at www.estes.org/boardsandmeetings.
Feedback is requested from now through the Town Board’s final adoption of the 2023 plan, expected to coincide with the adoption of the 2023 Town Budget this fall. Opportunities to provide input include submitting written comments for Town Board consideration by using the Town Board Public Comment Form at www.estes.org/boardsandmeetings, emailing townclerk@estes.org and speaking at the public comment periods at each regular Town Board meeting. There will also be an opportunity for public comment when the Town Board considers the draft Strategic Plan for adoption.
The Town’s strategic planning process has been in place for eight years. It consists of a vision, a mission, eight outcome areas, strategic policy statements, and numerous supporting goals and objectives. To learn more and review the current, 2022 Strategic Plan, please visit www.estes.org/strategicplan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.