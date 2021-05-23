By: Dawn Wilson
This week’s featured subject is bird nests. From April to June, most birds in Estes Valley are building nests and raising their young in these little — or not so little — homes. Here are a few unique facts about nests for different birds that live in Estes Valley and Rocky Mountain National Park.
1. Bald eagles often use the same nest year after year. As a result of this repetitive use, and home improvements the eagle pair makes each year on their nests made of sticks, the nests can weigh more than one ton.
2. American dippers always build their nests near water, a logical choice considering they are the only aquatic songbird in North America and their diet consists of insects, small fish and fish eggs they find underwater
3. Great horned owls do not build their own nests. Instead, they adopt abandoned hawk or crow nests or use a cavity in a large tree, rock ledge, cliff or deserted building. On occasion, they are seen nesting in witches’ broom, also called mistletoe, in conifer trees.
4. The male mountain bluebird is responsible for providing the nest location for the female. The female selects her mate based on the quality of the nest location he presents to her, and after making her selection, will build it up with grass and other soft materials prior to laying her eggs.
5. House wrens will build their nests in a tree cavity, crevice or nest box. Look for them in this region in the aspen trees, a favorite of cavity nesters because of its soft wood for drilling out the opening.
Dawn Wilson is a professional and award-winning nature photographer who lives in Estes Park year-round. You can see more of her work, join one of her Rocky tours, and purchase prints and calendars at DawnWilsonPhotography.com or follow her on Instagram: @dawnwilsonphoto.
