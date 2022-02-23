Although Estes Park is entering its snowiest time of the year, most of us, thanks to the dedicated efforts of Town’s Snow Crew, can be confident roads and streets here remain passable. And most mornings—even the ones after a big dump of snow—we can get out and about to do our business on the by-ways the Snow Crew clear.
So far this season, the Snow Crew has cleared local roads and streets ten times. Each time, Town dispatch pages crew members at 3:00 a.m. After firing up equipment, members first work to open up emergency routes and school zones. Then go clear snow from the streets in residential areas.
In Estes Park, it takes 12 snow plow operators roughly five hours to get the 59 miles of roads, 12.5 miles of sidewalks, 16.4 miles of trails and 15 parking lots cleared for use. Should a need arise, an additional five operators stand ready to serve as substitute operators.
Annually, the program delivery (personnel and materials) cost for removal of snow by the Town ranges from $70,000 to $185,000. Depending on snow fall, personnel spend between 600 to 1600 hours removing snow per year. Snow removal materials—snow plow blades, salt/sand and the shared rental cost of the sand storage in a building owned by Larimer County—cost around $59,000.
For 2021, the total cost for snow removal here was $154,778. According to Street Supervisor Justin Kearney that’s approximately $29.00 for each parcel of land in
Estes Park, or $26.00 for every resident ($154,778 divided by 5904 residents per the 2020 census).
As the above facts and figures make clear, the Town is committed to protecting the safety and mobility of its townspeople. That commitment includes the highly efficient removal of snow in a timely manner that enables you and me to go about our daily lives uninterrupted. That’s why, at night, as the snow falls outside, I can sleep soundly because I know about this tangible benefit of living here. I hope you sleep well too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.