Estes Park Residents Help Those Involved In Marshall Fire

This past Monday officers of the Newcomers Club presented a $500 check to Steve Irish, Commander of Estes Park’s American Legion Post 119 at Circle 119. The funds will be donated to veterans and their families of Louisville’s Walter Rhoades American Legion Post 111 who were affected by the Marshall Fire. Pictured at the check presentation are (from left) Matt Comstock, Deb Stalder, Commander Irish, Legion Auxiliary Unit 119 President Ingra Marske, Danny Gigax, and Barb Prentiss.