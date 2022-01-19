Estes Park Residents Help Those Involved In Marshall Fire

By: Laurie Button
Last weekend residents of the Estes Valley once again illustrated their generosity and compassion by contributing to three fund-raising events benefitting Louisville veterans whose homes were lost or damaged in the Marshall Fire. The events were sponsored by the Legionnaires, Sons of the American Legion, Auxiliary Unit 119, and Legion Riders of Joseph J. Duncan Jr. American Legion Post 119 at Circle 119. The Post is also collecting monetary donations.
All proceeds from last Friday’s Steak Night and a portion of Sunday’s Bingo income will be donated to the Louisville Post. In addition, Post 119 served as a collection point for individuals to drop off personal care items, as well as new underwear and socks. The Post plans to continue its fund-raising efforts in the future as the needs of the displaced veterans and their families change.
Auxiliary representatives delivered the first check reflecting event proceeds and donations as well as bins of personal items to Post 111’s Commander Tina Schaffer earlier this week. The amount of the check was $ . . . . . . .
Commander Irish reflected upon the generosity of the Estes Valley community, “First, I don’t believe the veterans and citizens of Louisville and the surrounding areas are victims. They successfully fled a wildfire to live another day. They are resilient, courageous citizens who will move on with their lives, just like the citizens of Glen Haven and Drake who lost their homes to fire in 2021 the Estes Valley to the flood in 2013. For us looking back, we can see a future ahead for them. Why? Because we are Americans. We help our neighbors when they’ve been struck by a disaster. We are there before FEMA. We quickly organize to help. We are the first responders and the Red Cross. We are the friends, families, and people you don’t even know that have your back and spring into action. It is one of the most heartwarming things about humanity I know. It is who we are and what we do.”
Post 119 is continuing to accept monetary contributions for Post 111. They may be dropped off at the Legion located at 850 N. Saint Vrain Ave., or mailed to American Legion Post 119, P.O. Box 127, Estes Park, CO 80517. Donors should make out the checks to American Legion Post 119 and write “Donation for Post 111” in the memo line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.