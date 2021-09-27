The League of Women Voters of Estes Park is holding an Estes Park School District Board Candidate Forum on October 5th from 7-9 pm. in a ZOOM format. The forum is open to the public, and registration is not required. Only the candidates and LWV moderators and speakers will have microphone capabilities and there will be no live chat. Questions submitted from the public have been collected by the League and as many questions as possible will be addressed to the candidates. The Forum will be recorded and made available to the public. Tune in by using this link:
Topic: Estes Park School District Candidate Forum
Time: Tuesday Oct 5, 2021, 7:00pm – 9:00pm Mountain Time
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88324440263?pwd=ZVFlTnNsQ21qNUVSWVp4UnJBRE1aUT09
Meeting ID: 883 2444 0263
Passcode: 223587
Am I eligible to vote in the Estes Park School District election?
Yes, if you are registered to vote and live in the Town of Estes Park and surrounding areas including parts of or all of Allenspark, Drake, Glen Haven, Pinewood Springs, and Storm Mountain.
A map of the district can be found on google maps:
https://www.google.com/maps/d/u/0/embed?mid=1HaWmEoBpShNblGMiQN2WCRBC-y0&ll=40.430051958271996%2C-105.61520344821439&z=11
If you have voting questions email: voterservice@LWV-estespark.org.
