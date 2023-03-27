Estes Park Health bids goodbye to Dr. Mark Wiesner

Colleagues said goodbye this week to Mark Wiesner, DO, who has served as pediatricians to many patients at Estes Park Health over his 10 years here. He will be returning to practice in Loveland. Estes Park Health thanks Dr. Wiesner for this care for the families of our community.
Megan Ross, Bridget Dunn, Robyn Zehr, and Paige Dekker are all available to continue to provide excellent pediatric care at Estes Park Health.
Friends and colleagues donned mustaches to match Dr. Wiesner's signature facial hair at a goodbye party at Estes Park Health.
