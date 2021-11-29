Larimer County Natural Resources' Hermit Park Open Space, located two miles southeast of Estes Park, is closed for the winter season effective immediately. The open space has been closed to the public since November 16 due to the recent Kruger Rock Fire.
Originally scheduled for its seasonal closure on December 20, the closure at Hermit Park comes three weeks earlier than anticipated and will support the ongoing fire clean-up at the site.
Hermit Park Open Space closes seasonally because of winter weather and protection of the wintering range for big game animals, such as elk. Hermit Park will reopen to the public on March 1, 2022, weather dependent.
All dates are subject to change. For questions, please visit COTREX or the Larimer County Natural Resources website.
