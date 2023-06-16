Estes Park Computers And Technology Under New Ownership

We are excited to announce new ownership of Estes Park Computers and Technology. After years of dedicated service, John Stevens is retiring. Dan Wiedow, a local, experienced entrepreneur and professional IT professional, is taking over the reins and ushering in a new era of innovation.
Dan brings a wealth of knowledge and a fresh perspective to Estes Park Computers. He is well-equipped and excited to lead the company into the future. Dan is committed to maintaining exceptional standards and aims to further enhance the range of services and products offered.
With a solid background in Information Technology for over 25 years, Dan has troubleshot hardware and software problems, and is adept at diagnosing and resolving technical issues efficiently and effectively. He is dedicated to providing superior customer service along with having fun on a daily basis.
Please join us in celebrating this exciting transition and stay tuned for future updates from Estes Park Computers and Technology.
