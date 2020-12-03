The townspeople of Estes Park benefit greatly from having highly talented and skilled employees working for their town government. No place are such benefits, talents and skills more evident than in the Public Information Office, that resides within the office of the Town Administrator at the Town Hall.
There, you’ll find Kate Rusch, the Town of Estes Park Public Information Officer (PIO) and Executive Assistant Suzanna Simpson diligently working to keep people informed via news releases, print materials, the town’s website, and social media.
“Great communication and information distribution should not be taken for granted, it takes a lot of hard and behind-the-scenes work to do it right,” says Town Administrator Travis Machalek. “Kate does it right. That’s why she’s such an essential part of our team and a great asset for the people of Estes.”
Rusch was hired in 2009 to fill the town’s newly created PIO position. Given free rein to develop the position, she pioneered a multifaceted approach, using social media, email, and the town website for meeting the information needs of the townspeople. Additionally, she currently manages outreach of the town’s 10 departments, handles the bi-annual Citizen’s Information Academy, participates in incident command during emergencies such as the recent wildfires, generates publicity for town government sponsored events, provides article and speech writing assistance to town trustees and staff, and more. Kate is uniquely qualified for doing the work she does. Having earned degrees in wildlife conservation biology and outdoor education. As well as having worked at the Nature Conservancy and local museum.
“Kate is the leader, the one we all look to bring a calming voice,” says backup PIO Suzanna Simpson, who just completed an organizational leadership degree at CSU. Suzanna is married to Adam Shake, President and CEO of the Estes Park Economic Development Corporation.
As mayor, when I reach out to Kate, I’m always greeted by her reassuring smile, can-do-attitude, and willingness to provide support at a moment’s notice. When Kate isn’t working, she spends time with husband Steven, who’s a utilities coordinator for the Town and their three-year-old son Liam.
“After well over a decade in this role, I still learn something new each day from my fellow community members and my colleagues at the Town,” says Rusch. “I’m grateful to serve Estes Park in this way, and especially through the challenges we face together, such as all of 2020.”
Estes Park is a better place, and we are better people because of the self-less efforts Kate and Suzanna put forth to communicate the common good here. Please join me in giving both a huge, heartfelt thank-you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.