EPHS Marching Band Are 1A Regional Champs

Congratulations to the Estes Park High School Marching Band, they are 1a Regional Champions!
Good luck to Director Kaylin Brennan, Drum Majors Sam Workman & Sophie Kamprath, and the entire EPHS Marching Band! Members of the band are headed to the state competition this weekend and will perform on Monday (Halloween). Their amazing show is called “Wildfire” inspired by what our town went through in 2020. It’s an amazing show! Good luck, band, all of Estes Park is rooting for you!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.