The past few weeks I’ve been busily fulfilling my duties as your mayor. Many of the duties involved bringing on the season of lights in Estes Park. Here’s a quick rundown of some of what I’ve been doing.
On November 20th, I was part of the annual tree lighting ceremony in the downtown area of Estes Park. Thanks to local favorite Cowboy Brad Fitch for uplifting the crowd with his songs and graciously helping me with lighting ceremony duties. If you haven’t done so, please take time to drive through downtown to see the lights. You won’t be disappointed.
Then on the mild night of November 26th, I led the Catch the Glow Parade. Thanks to Ernie Petrocine for chauffeuring me in his Tesla X, and entertaining the crowd along the parade route by opening the gull-winged doors of his snazzy car. The parade was one of the best attended of recent years. Thanks in part to the year- after-year efforts of the Town’s Special Events Director Rob Hinkle, his crew and float designer Michael Young.
A Menorah lighting celebration took place in Bond Park on December 2, the fifth day of Chanukah at Bond Park. Thanks to Rabbi Gorelik for keeping up the tradition. I was honored, with the help of Trustee Webermeier and Fire Chief David Wolf to light the center Menorah candle.
And a thanks those of you who’re following Larimer County recommendations regarding COVID-19. The pandemic continues filling hospitals with cases, with a majority of the people in intensive care units being unvaccinated. So, thanks for doing your part to curtail the virus by getting vaccinated and wearing a mask when in stores and at indoor gatherings.
On a personal note, since the appearance of my piece titled October Challenges in the October 8 edition of this paper, I’ve received a steady stream questions from townspeople about the recall petition that began circulating a week earlier. In accordance with section 31-4-502 of the Colorado Revised Statue, petitioners had 60 days to obtain 590 signatures to put a question about recalling me as mayor on the April 2022 town election ballot. No petition was submitted to Town Clerk Williamson by the petitioners for signature verifications by close of business on the 60th day. Therefore, at this time, there is no effort to recall me. Thank you people of Estes Park.
Now, in the season of lights, let’s give thanks for Estes Park’s many holiday traditions and the people who make them possible. And join me in keeping the spirit of this time alive in our hearts until the season of lights returns next year.
