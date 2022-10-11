According to the Oxford Languages dictionary, a “stranger” is “a person whom one does not know or with whom one is not familiar” or “a person entirely unaccustomed to (a feeling, experience, or situation).”
Too often tension arises when we don’t know or take the time to get to know those who we are in conflict with. Social norms have created messages that discourage understanding or connection with those who are different from us. "Don't talk to strangers" and “stranger danger” are a few of the messages instilled from childhood.
Those who are unfamiliar are painted as a threat – people to be feared instead of revered. Some of this has to do with perceptions of crime and worst-case scenarios of what could happen, yet research has shown that despite major reductions in crime, people still hold onto the belief that they are not safe, and that strangers should be feared.
If we see each unknown person or group as a threat to our own wellbeing, we will never build understanding nor bridge divides. It can feel easier to remain comfortable – in places where we experience a heightened sense of belonging – than to acknowledge where there is tension between you and me, your belief and mine, or the differences of our experiences. While conflict can lead people to feel uncomfortable, that discomfort is not necessarily a bad thing. It is harder to hate people if you understand that they are not so different from you, and engaging in conflict can be a door to finding shared understanding.
October is Conflict Resolution Month in Colorado. Since 2018, Estes Valley Restorative Justice Partnership and the Estes Valley Library have hosted a month-long series each October to promote collaborative problem-solving, civility, and meaningful conversations. This year's programs revolve around, The Power of Strangers: The Benefits of Connecting in a Suspicious World, the 2022 featured title by author Joe Keohane.
We invite you to participate in one or more of our programs to expand your circle, bridge understanding and help create connections with those who you may have previously thought of, viewed or treated as strangers. Learn more about upcoming opportunities to Transform Enemy Images, meet new people, hear from author Joe Keohane about his book and research, discuss The Power of Strangers, and practice Talking to Strangers at www.estesvalleylibrary.org/conflict-resolution-month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.