Spring is a time to look forward with a hopeful eye and backward with a perspective eye. In this spirit, as I begin my third year as your mayor, I’ve been taking time to look at the 89 report outs I’ve penned. The way they document the Town’s processes. Chronicle major challenges—COVID1-19 pandemic, wildfires and evacuations—it faced. And the voice they afford its townspeople and their life events. So, what do I see?
Well, I see Estes Park is still dealing with COVID-19 and its variants, and the situation is improving greatly. After two years of being on the pandemic rollercoaster, thanks to people behaving responsibly—by social distancing, wearing facemasks and getting vaccinated—case counts, hospitalization rates, and outbreaks for Larimer County are at points where face masks are no longer mandatory. A heartfelt thanks to Town Administrator Travis Machalek for keeping track of COVID-19 statistics. I bet he is looking forward to taking his finger off the daily pulse of the pandemic.
Further, l see wildfires continuing to be a concern of the Estes valley. A concern made evident last week when, upon hearing about the Soul Shine Fire between here and Drake on Highway 34, the townspeople of Estes collectively held their breath, while recalling the damage and disruption caused by recent fires here and throughout Colorado. The work the many firefighters, law enforcement officers, emergency responders and others who collaborate to keep us safe do, provides relief from our breath-holding-concerns. Later this month, many of them will be in Estes for the annual meeting of the Colorado Risk Reduction Network. I’m looking forward to welcoming them, as well as leaders from American Red Cross, hospital systems, and non-profits to Estes Park and the Ridgeline Hotel where they’ll be meeting. When you see them around town, be sure to thank them for their past service and current preparations for a possibility of a dry summer and fall, during which conditions might be high risk for fire.
Now, as spring turns the corner on winter, I can’t help but see the snow that’s stubbornly fighting to remain in yards. These remnants of winter, are reminders that for first time in local memory, Rocky Mountain National Park temporarily shut down due to ice and drifting snow. Roads were so bad, the massive, rotary snowplows, normally only used for clearing Trail Ridge Road in the spring, had to come out of storage to grind through the drifts.
In the hopefulness of spring, I’m viewing the heavy wet snows of the past winter as blessings heaven-sent to keep fire risks low during months ahead. And in the same hopefulness, I ask that you do me a favor. As you spy a blue bird darting about, or gaze upon a Pasque flower bloom, or look in wonderment at a newborn fawn wobbling toward its mother, please pause for a moment to give thanks for the good fortune we have to live here in Estes Park. Then, remind yourself that it is by supporting each other in this beautiful place we call home, that this spring and the seasons that follow will truly be the best ever. Thank you.
