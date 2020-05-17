Estes Valley Watershed Coalition Continues Outdoor Volunteer Projects

Another successful #socialdistancing volunteer day in the books! Throughout our Valley, the Estes Valley Watershed Coalition (EVWC) continues to work quietly on water restoration projects, no thanks to the 2013 flood that devastated our community. Working with the approval from the local authorities, the EVWC teamed with the Wandering Wildlife Society’s – Wildlife Network member Estes Land Stewardship Association (ELSA) and the Weed Warriors to begin elk fence removal, weed mitigation, and trash pick-up along Fish Creek. A beautiful day for our 19 volunteers that helped to remove approximately 50 yards of elk fencing, up-rooted hundreds of noxious weeds, and collected numerous bags of debris. Thank you ELSA, the Weed Warriors and those who joined in!
The Estes Valley Watershed Coalition relies on financial donations and volunteer hours to continue restoration work throughout the Estes Valley and weather permitting, plans to schedule weekly volunteer projects. If you would like to volunteer for future outdoor projects, please send an email to
EVWatershed@EVWatershed.org to get on the list!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.