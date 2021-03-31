Estes Park Archives Reboot

Throughout April, the Estes Park Archives will focus on early Estes Park businesses operated solely or primarily by women, concentrating on a separate category each Saturday, broken down into Laundries, Lodging, Tea Rooms, and Teaching.
This Saturday, April 3, repeating every fifteen minutes between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m., we will talk about steam laundries and hand laundries, eventually replaced by dry cleaners. These laundries must have been somewhat lucrative, as there was always competition, along with pretty regular advertising in the local newspapers.
The laundry in the photograph was in the approximate area of the current Dairy Queen across from Bond Park. Around the same time, a laundry staffed by laundresses and run by Elizabeth E. Hix operated on the north side of West Elkhorn, known for some reason as the Fall River Hand Laundry.
This week's program will be held in the former laundry building at 240 Moraine Avenue, with pandemic protocols still in place. If you are unfamiliar with how these operate, please contact 586-4889 to make a reservation or learn about mask restrictions and group limitations. If it is warm enough, we will spend most of the time outside. All are welcome, but please call in advance if you have never attended a program before during COVID.
