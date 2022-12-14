At a special meeting on December 6th, members of the Town Board reviewed and unanimously approved a new Comprehensive Plan (ComPac) for Estes Park. The new ComPac replaces a previous one put in place in 1996.
In 2020, at the direction of the Town Board, staff sought funds for developing a new Comprehensive Plan. In response, the Department of Local Affairs of the State of Colorado awarded the Town $150,000 for that purpose. The Town provided a $150,000 match.
Subsequently, board members appointed a 14-member Advisory Committee for the ComPac effort. Also, members approved hiring of a consulting firm, Logan Simpson, to facilitate the plan’s development. Work formally began in May 2021. Through the outreach efforts—meetings, interviews, data gathering and more—that ensued, people from all sectors of the community, including the Estes Valley Plan Advisory Committee were engaged. Generating many ideas, issues, concerns and so on.
The long-range plan resulting from Estes Forward’s efforts, reflects a balance of environmental and economic issues facing the town, with the various needs of its people. It addresses changing demographics, land uses, climate challenges, health and social needs of our people. Its vision—including a Future Land Use Map (FLUM) with corresponding land use categories—serves as a regulatory framework for guiding future decisions here.
A heartfelt thank you to the advisory committee members who gave countless hours of their personal time to the ComPac project: David Bangs, Eric Blackhurst, Matthew Comstock, Charles Cooper, Matthew Heiser (Chair), Michael Kennedy, Robert Leavitt, Kirby Nelson-Hazelton, John Schnipkoweit, David Shirk, Frank Theis, Karen Thompson, Rosemary Truman and David Wolf.
Having been a beneficiary the previous ComPac, I am confident that the new plan will benefit the people who live, work and visit here as well as the former plan did. And that by using it, together we will move Estes Forward.
