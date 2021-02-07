By: Dawn Wilson
This week’s featured animal is the northern shoveler. According to the U.S.D.A. Colorado Waterfowl Fact Sheet, the Centennial State is home to 17 different species of ducks. Up to 33 duck species may be observed in Colorado as they migrate through on their spring and fall migration routes. (Colorado contains parts of the Central and Pacific Flyways.) The northern shoveler is one of those 17 resident species, but their numbers increase substantially in winter. Look for them on Lake Estes in the shallow areas by the bird sanctuary.
1. Just like last week’s mallard, the northern shoveler is part of the group of freshwater ducks called dabblers, which feed in shallow water.
2. Northern shovelers are named for their unique, shovel-shaped bill that is about two and a half inches long.
3. The bill of the northern shoveler has about 110 fine, comb-like projections, called lamellae, along the edges. These projections strain the water for crustaceans, seeds and aquatic invertebrates when the bird feeds.
4. The global population of northern shovelers is about 4.5million.
5. Northern shovelers sometimes work together in a group while feeding, rotating like a pinwheel, to stir up food particles in the water.
Dawn Wilson is a professional and award-winning nature photographer who lives in Estes Park year-round. You can see more of her work, join one of her Rocky tours, and purchase prints and calendars at DawnWilsonPhotography.com or follow her on Instagram: @dawnwilsonphoto.
