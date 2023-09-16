It was a happy occasion when representatives of 100 Women Who Care – Estes Park presented checks totaling $9,000 to the Board Members of the Estes Park Senior Citizens Center. The Senior Citizens Center hosts daily lunches and welcomes people to enjoy entertainment and musical presentations, to partake of Yoga, Tri-Fit classes, card games, mahjong, and – most especially – to socialize.
100 Women Who Care, a philanthropic organization begun in 2021 in Estes Park, hosts three meetings each year. During each one-hour meeting three members are chosen to offer a brief talk concerning a local nonprofit organization about which they are passionate. Thereafter the members cast ballots to determine which of the three organizations the membership will donate monies to from that meeting. Each member is committed to a $100 donation.
At their most recent meeting, Renee Hodgen presented an impassioned talk informing the members of the needs and contributions of the Senior Citizens Center and, in due course, the Center was selected by ballot to receive the evening’s proceeds of $9,000 to benefit their dynamic program in serving the senior community of Estes Park.
The next 100 Women Who Care meeting will be Thursday, September 21, at Seven Keys on Highway 7 (formerly the Baldpate Inn). All women of the Estes Park community are invited to participate. Socializing will precede the meeting beginning at 4:30. The meeting itself is from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. Everyone is invited to stay for dinner at the conclusion of the meeting. For further information please contact Janet Collison at janet.collison@gmail.com.
