The board members of the Fine Arts Guild of the Rockies wish to send support and well wishes to everyone in our community during this time. Due to COVID-19 social distancing, the Fine Arts Guild Youth Theatre Summer Camp, Tap Dance Workshop, and “Creating Something Out of Nothing” improvisation class have all been postponed until later dates.
The Youth Theatre summer camp’s production of 42nd Street, and its accompanying tap dance workshop, will be postponed until the summer of 2021. But we are working hard to create a remote theatre camp experience for interested youth this summer. Please watch the paper and check out our website at www.fineartsguild.org for updates on virtual youth theatre opportunities. More information will be coming soon!
Lars Sage’s “Creating Something out of Nothing” improvisation class will be taking place at a date to be determined. Unfortunately, the Performance Park concert for June has been cancelled, but we will send out information about the July, August, and September concerts as those dates draw nearer.
Every great show has an intermission, and we look forward to getting back to sharing great art and creating fun and enriching performances with this wonderful community when the intermission is over! Until then, stay connected through our Facebook page and our website, and check the newspaper for updates about the Youth Theatre and more. Stay safe, Estes, we are in this together!
