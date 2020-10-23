Halloween Candy Donations Being Accepted

The following locations are accepting candy donations for the Halloween celebration:
• Safeway in Stanley Village
• True Value Hardware in
Stanley Village
• Kind Coffee, 470 E. Elkhorn Ave.
• Simply Christmas, 129 W. Elkhorn Ave.
• Lonigans, 110 W. Elkhorn Ave.
• The Taffy Shop, 121 W. Elkhorn Ave.
• Chelitos, 145 E. Elkhorn Ave.
• Phoenix Nest, 157 W. Elkhorn Ave. #7
• The Gold Mine, 230 W. Elkhorn Ave.
• Coffee On The Rocks, 510 Moraine Ave.
• Wild Horse Gift Shop, 790 Moraine Ave.
• Dollar General, 451 Stanley Ave. at S. St. Vrain
• Country Market, 900 Moraine Ave.
Please send your donations to the Chamber or Simply Christmas by noon on October 31 and the Chamber Halloween Team will distribute the candy to participating merchants setting up on Elkhorn Ave. at 4 p.m.
