During the pandemic, the Estes Park Police Department and law enforcement agencies around the county have seen an increase in scams and fraud. It is also increasingly common to see the use of counterfeit bills when people are out of work. To learn how to identify U.S. currency, visit www.uscurrency.gov.
A new scam takes advantage of people expecting their government economic impact payments or "stimulus money." Adult U.S. residents that meet established income limits are eligible to receive these payments. Scammers are using these stimulus payments to try to rip people off. They might try to get you to pay a fee to get your stimulus payment. Or they might try to convince you to give them your Social Security number, bank account, or government benefits debit card account number. The IRS will not contact you regarding your payment and you will never be required to pay a fee to obtain your money. To learn more please visit https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/blog/2020/04/coronavirus-stimulus-payment-scams-what-you-need-know
If you have fallen victim to a scammer, remember these important steps:
Do not communicate further with the scammers/perpetrators. They are criminals and some are dangerous. Never offer to travel to meet them to claim your money or prize.
Contact your bank. If you think you are a victim of identity theft or account fraud you need to call your bank immediately and tell them what happened. The bank should have a fraud department and you can ask them to monitor your account for unusual activity. You can also ask them if it is necessary for you to close out your current accounts and open new ones. You can also refer to our Identity Theft Prevention page for more information.
Contact the fraud departments of the three major credit bureaus. Place a fraud alert on your credit files. This will require credit agencies to contact you before opening any new accounts or making changes to your current accounts.
Equifax - 1-888-766-0008
Experian - 1-800-525-6285
Transunion - 1-800-680-7289
File a Police Report. Call your local law enforcement agency to report the fraud/scam. Ask how to get a copy of the report to submit to your bank, credit agencies and other financial institutions who may need proof that a crime was committed. In Estes Park Town limits, call 970-586-4000.
Remember: Keep a typed or written log of all conversations you have with the scammers, your bank, the credit agencies, and law enforcement. Include the date and time of when you had a conversation, who you spoke with (person's name and extension number if applicable), the phone number you contacted and the information you provided.
If you have any information or questions, please contact the Estes Park Police Department at 970-586-4000
