By: Estes Valley Watershed Coalition
The Estes Valley and surrounding communities are no strangers to the threat of wildfires. Fire is a natural and necessary ecological process, but when we choose to live in that ecosystem, we need to do the best we can to prevent harm. Peak wildfire season is right around the corner: looking around your home, are you ready?
EVWC is now accepting applications for free dumpsters to collect and remove your slash, bagged pinecones, and pine needles. This will be our fourth year in assisting our community with fuel reduction efforts in collaboration with Waste Management. Whether you are a homeowner, POA, COA, or HOA, we invite you to apply. We have a limited number of containers that can be distributed, therefore applications will be reviewed and awarded based on how well they address current risk and overall impact on our community.
Two rounds of applications will be open to the Estes Valley. The first round will be open from March 15th and closing on May 15th. The second round will be open on July 1st and will close on August 30th. Visit the following link: forms.office.com/r/pryRbc1hQL
Creating defensible space around your home may not stop wildfires, but it will help to slow the fire down, giving you time to retreat from the threat, and giving firefighters a chance to act. So what can you do to be ready? Observe your surroundings and remove or relocate potential fuels near your home (especially within a 10-foot perimeter) including trees, pine needles, pine cones, leaves, woodpiles, etc. Checklists and other information about how you can improve your “Wildland-Urban Interface “(WUI) can be found at www.estesvalleyfire.org/living-in-the-wui.
