The Larimer County Building Division can now perform some building inspections remotely during the Coronavirus emergency to keep the public and building inspectors safe.
Using the online video technology Zoom [for Android or Apple] and FaceTime [for Apple], residents will need a smartphone or tablet with internet 4G connectivity to set up inspections at their site. The applications can be downloaded for free.
After connecting with a Larimer County Building inspector by phone, residents can point their device’s camera as guided by the building inspector on line with them to perform the inspections.
Photos can also be a part of the online inspection process. Complete instructions, how it works, frequently asked questions, and how inspection results are delivered are available by visiting https://www.larimer.org/larimer-county-remote-video-inspection-now-available.
For more information and to schedule an online appointment contact Lead Inspector Mark Tewsley at [970] 498-7703 or by email at mtewsley@larimer.org.
The first priority for inspections is construction inside structures, such as basements, additions, remodels and tenant finishes in occupied commercial buildings.
Inspections for furnaces, air conditioners, water heaters, and boilers can also be scheduled as time allows, while extending expiration dates for these permits as necessary. Vacation Home Life Safety survey inspections must be performed on site in unoccupied homes after a thorough cleaning.
Larimer County staff will still perform inspections that can be reached from the outside as a regular field inspection.
