Glen Haven Area Fire Department Raising Funds For Truck Destroyed In Fire

The Glen Haven Area Volunteer Fire Department is a non-profit volunteer fire department serving the community of Glen Haven, Colorado. They, along with other firefighters from Estes Park and around the country, have been very busy fighting the Cameron Peak Fire. This week, the department lost one of their trucks while trying to save homes from the raging fire.
Bank of Colorado will match up to $20,000 in donations for the “Small but Mighty” Glen Haven Area Volunteer Fire Department! Go to Ghavfd.org to donate and help!
