YMCA of the Rockies Hires New General Manager for Estes Park Center

YMCA of the Rockies announced new leadership at its Estes Park Center location today. Shannon Jones joins the popular family vacation destination as general manager in Estes Park, bringing more than 30 years of experience and leadership in the hospitality industry.
As general manager, Jones will manage all operations at the 800-room property, including 130 full-time employees and 1,000 seasonal staff and volunteers. In addition to the traditional demands of leading a dynamic and diverse operation, he will also cultivate and maintain relationships with key donors and members who support the YMCA Association philanthropically.
More than 150,000 guests visit YMCA of the Rockies Estes Park Center annually. The year-round destination is a popular vacation and meeting location for families and groups, reunions, business retreats, and religious and not-for-profit organization outings.
“Shannon Jones brings exceptional expertise and passion to our mission at YMCA of the Rockies,” said Julie Watkins, President and CEO. “We are thrilled he will be leading our Estes Park Center team in serving and strengthening families, empowering youth, and providing an inspiring, safe and nurturing environment for all of our guests.”
Prior to joining YMCA of the Rockies, Jones was regional director of operations for Ledgestone Hospitality and a longtime consultant for 7 Hospitality LLC, Younes Hospitality, and brands such as Marriott, Hilton, IHG, and Choice Hotels.
