Darla Sidles: A Steadfast Partner

Last week I read about the approaching retirement of Darla Sidles as Superintendent of Rocky Mountain National Park. After finishing the article, as I put the paper down on my lap, thoughts about Darla’s efforts on behalf of the townspeople of Estes Park began engulfing me.
I recalled how as mayor, my first encounter with Darla was via Zoom in May 2020, when she participated in a Town Board meeting. She attended to brief the trustees and me about the new procedures related to COVID-19 at RMNP being put in place. I distinctly remember the concern she conveyed for the safety of the people in the park and the town and the considered way she answered questions from the trustees and me.
Soon after, I was participating with Darla and others in an evaluation of the Emergency Action Plan for the Lily Lake Dam. Through a table top exercise we were taking up the possibility of the dam breeching, with Estes Park being in the direct path of its water. As we considered every conceivable scenario, some more bleak than others, Darla made sure concern for the safety and well-being of Estes’ townspeople was at the forefront of our conversations and resulting plans.
Later that summer, as the Cameron Peak and East Troublesome wildfires were expanding, Darla and my paths began crossing again. It was on September 6, during the first of what would be many briefings she and teammates provided for officials of Grand Lake and Estes Park about the threat posed by the East Troublesome Fire. I heard the refrain from Darla that I’d heard earlier that year—safety of the townspeople and visitors is a primary concern. I heard it then, and during every subsequent briefing. Never did Darla waiver, not once. In fact, I saw her concern expand with the expansive nature of the fire. Then, during the night of October 23, 2020, when exploding fireballs, careened over the tundra and set the eastside of RMNP afire, I experienced Darla’s concern expand massively. The next day, as fires were moving through RMNP and toward Estes Park, I saw Darla help push a plan forward for saving the people of the Estes Valley from likely disaster. With the firefighting and an evacuation underway, I said a prayer of thanks for Darla…her dedication, strength and heartfelt efforts to keep so many safe. I said the prayer again, when, evacuation over, people returned home…with houses still intact.
In the days since the wildfires, Darla and my interactions have thankfully been less stressful. Such is the case at the ribbon cutting ceremony held annually atop Trail Ridge Road in early June, the official opening of the park that re-connects the communities of Grand Lake and Estes Park. And such is the case when I joined Darla for citizenship ceremonies in RMNP. Although I certainly appreciate the significance of the briefing, ribbon-cutting and citizenship events, on a much deeper and personal level I’ve grown to see and appreciate the way Darla engages with officials, citizens-to-be and others prior to, during and after events. Her genuine smile and kind demeanor puts people at ease and makes them feel comfortable. I know, because she often has had that effect on me in the nerve-wracking moments before I step up to speak. The thoughtful and heartfelt manner in which she speaks, gives extra meaning and import to the words she shares. I know, because I embrace her every word. Darla’s safety-is-a-primary-concern approach to preventing and managing crises is a lesson and an inspiration for all leaders. I’ve taken her lessons to heart and work to pay forward the inspiration.
Thank you Darla. You’ve been a steadfast partner for Estes Park and me. I will miss, but not forget you. I look forward to when our paths cross next.
