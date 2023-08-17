The American Legion Riders group at Post 119 of Estes Park, Colorado strives to maintain the image of the American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary, or Sons of The American Legion.
Rider members wear the emblem on their vests, which symbolizes the integrity and the principles of this great organization. By that they uphold and secure the four pillars which the American Legion was founded on and strengthening America, which means taking care of the community.
Another protector of our community are our amazing First Responders, and the Estes Valley Fire Protection District, which has been introduced to something our volunteers never anticipated they would have to add to their duty belts – the role of responding to active-shooter scenarios. Unfortunately, this the reality and if the call comes our volunteer firefighters never hesitate to respond and place their lives in stressful and sometimes dangerous situations.
Although the Police Departments motto is “to Protect and Serve”, the EVFPD motto is “Prevent, Prepare, Perform”. And additional training is an ongoing thing within the department to ensure the quality and safety for not only our community but to also give skills, knowledge, and self-esteem the Volunteers.
EVFPD was donated ten protective vests from law enforcement agencies and three ballistic helmets, however, the vests were stripped and needed Individual First Aid Kits (IFAKs). IFAKs are meant for the firefighters in case they are injured while rescuing victims during an active shooter event.
When the American Legion Riders President Mike Staudte of Post 119 heard of the importance and need for EVFPD volunteers he immediately brought it to the attention of the Riders during a meeting and it was unanimously voted to donate the funds and build the IFAKs with only the best medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).
The kits include tourniquets, QuickClot bandages, items to manage airway, bleeding control and a multitude of much needed medical gear to provide the best first aid for our First Responders. The Riders met at the American Legion Post 119 and built the kits under the instruction and advise of a combat veteran presented the 10 fully packed IFAKs to the EVFPD during a family dinner on August 1.
The American Legion Riders are looking forward to doing future fundraising and possibly a firearm raffle to raise more funds to help and raise awareness of the positive role of the American Legion and safety with our friends and partners within the community. This is only the renewed beginning of a great partnership with Veterans, service members, our youth, community, and our First Responders bringing “Unity Within Our Community.”
For more information on how to help the American Legion, First Responders, or our community come see Vice Commander Scott Manning at the American Legion Post 119, 850 N. St. Vrain, Estes Park.
