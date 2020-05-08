In April of 2020, the Town of Estes Park approved a grant to Estes Park Housing Authority (EPHA). Funds were requested by the Housing Authority on behalf of its residents who experienced income loss as a direct result of the 2020 COVID-19 Pandemic.
Following the onset of the 2020 COVID-19 Pandemic, the Town of Estes Park created a Community Relief Fund to focus on needs related to food insecurity, housing and support for local businesses and organizations. These funds are intended to provide direct and immediate assistance to those who have been impacted by reduced work hours or job loss from their Estes Park employment. Approved Estes Park Housing Authority residents will receive a direct credit, thereby forgiving a portion of their rent.
Estes Park Housing Authority provides rental housing to over 180 individuals and families. Most work in our community providing services and products to the people and visitors of Estes Park. When many of their employers made significant changes to their operations, over one third of our residents experienced reduced work hours and job loss. For the month of April, Estes Park Housing Authority has over $33,000 in delinquency due to the loss of rental income. The housing authority relies on this rental income to manage its operations, including maintenance and wages for seven staff members. Approximately 1% of EPHA’s income is provided by outside entities and governmental agencies.
As a result, EPHA completed an application for the Town of Estes Park’s Community Relief Fund. We were heartened and grateful to learn we had been approved to receive $25,000 to support individuals and families that serve this community, and the Estes Park Housing Authority Board of Commissioners further agreed to match those funds.
The distribution of these joint funds will require an application to be completed by residents as well as an approval process by the Estes Park Housing Authority staff. For those that are approved, the goal is to provide partial rent forgiveness for the months of April, May, and June.
Estes Park Housing Authority is pleased to partner with the Town of Estes Park to provide support and assistance to the individuals and families of Estes Park that reside in the housing authority’s rental housing. The Town’s commitment to focus on the needs of this community is encouraging and has provided relief to many throughout the community. To the Town of Estes Park, Estes Park Housing Authority and its residents are appreciative and thank you for the support!
Estes Park Housing Authority is an Equal Housing Opportunity entity that serves the community at various income levels. This is accomplished through partnerships, various services, rental options, and home ownership programs.
