By: Vaughn Baker, Former President, Estes Valley Land Trust Board of Directors
This is the second article in an eight-part series that covers the Estes Valley Land Trust’s recently adopted Core Values. More information about the land trust’s Core Values can be found at www.evlandtrust.org.
I was a member of the Estes Valley Land Trust Board of Directors for five years and during my tenure we developed a series of Core Values to help guide the organization in the future. The Core Value that resonates personally with me is: We Focus on Healthy Land.
I fell in love with nature at an early age. When I was just two years old, I began spending summers in Yellowstone National Park, where my dad was a summer Ranger. That was over 50 years ago and I will never forget tagging along with my dad, playing a game and predicting when Yellowstone’s geysers would erupt.
Those early years stuck with me and I ended up working for the National Park Service for more than 30 years and with the Bureau of Land Management for another 10 years. Preserving healthy land and sharing it with others is part of my DNA.
And that’s what led me to serve on the Estes Valley Land Trust’s Board of Directors. The land trust recently completed a strategic Open Space Plan to increase the pace of land conservation across the valley. There are more than 20,000 acres of land in the land trust’s service area that are either undeveloped or have not been conserved. Our valley could change dramatically if we don’t make land conservation a priority.
As a community that cares about the environment, we need to work together to preserve land with the highest conservation values. Large natural areas with intact wildlife habitat are some of the most threatened properties across the valley, because they have the most development potential. These areas can also be the most biodiverse.
The land trust has worked with biologists and public agencies to locate these threatened areas and supports financial incentives for landowners to conserve their property. There’s no question that we all benefit from clean air and water, beautiful scenery, and abundant wildlife. These are some of the reasons we live here.
Unfortunately, our natural environment is experiencing unprecedented threats, locally and globally.
That’s why conserving healthy land across the valley is so important. I hope our kids and grandkids, and their children, will have the same opportunity I had as a child, to spend long days outside and fall in love with nature.
About the Estes Valley Land Trust - Founded in 1987 by Estes Park residents, the Estes Valley Land Trust is a nationally recognized land conservation organization that has preserved nearly 10,000 acres of land and some of the most iconic landscapes in the Estes Valley. More than 400 members support the Estes Valley Land Trust annually and additional information can be found at evlandtrust.org.
