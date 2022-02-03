Making Progress By Looking Back To Go Forward

Lately, I’ve been in a reflective mode. Spending time thinking about how things were, how they are and how both might help us get to where we want to be.
In that mode, a lot of my focus has been about the fight against COVID-19. That for nearly two years, since the pandemic began, nearly every morning, after opening the curtains to check the weather outside, I ask myself whether Estes is making progress against the virus, or caught in a time loop.
The other day, seeking to answer that question, I pulled up my report-out from a year ago. It told about the event center hosting a “vaccination rodeo” during which a special allocation of 300 doses of the just-made-available vaccine would be administered to 150 townspeople, a first dose then and a second dose four weeks later. Curious, I checked the latest report from the Larimer County Health Department about the most up to date vaccination rate for Estes Park. Much to my surprise, from the modest beginning at the event center, 81-percent of the townspeople of Estes now have two doses and 60-percent have boosters. Remarkably good progress in the fight against COVID-19.
Next, I thought about how during mid-summer 2021, when the Delta variant of COVID-19 began spreading around the world, the vaccines proved to effectively limit morbidity. Positive progress in the fight.
Then, I thought about how late fall 2021, with the arrival of highly-contagious Omicron variant, vaccines again proved effective reducing virus severity. More progress. Recent data from the Larimer County Health Department indicate
Omicron cases have peaked and are beginning to decline. The Larimer County indoor mask mandate will be removed February 12, 2022. Progress, progress, and more progress.
Reflecting about our town’s progress against COVID-19, I think about the many times I seek assistance from Colorado’s Congressional delegation. How I’m conscientiously working to build relationships across government—county, state and national—on behalf of the townspeople in hopes that such connections will advance the common good here. So far, my efforts show me that—regardless of whether it’s a request for additional vials of Covid-19 vaccine, help with a forest fire, resolution of a post office issue, or as is currently the case, a grant for infrastructure projects—the engagements are always collegial, responses timely, productive and informative...and progress occurs.
Case in point is a recent meeting, held via zoom, between Sally Boccella, U.S. Senator Hickenlooper’s Regional Director, Town Administrator Machalek, Assistant Administrator Damweber and me. During our time together we discussed a) Estes Park’s needs (infrastructure, workforce housing, wildfires and more), b) Colorado Area Ski Town’s request to raise the Federal Area Median Income targets, and c) tree cable installation as wildfire management strategy for forested areas. Throughout Boccella asks questions, makes suggestions, and offers up assistance. Hmmm, I think—progress. When she says she’ll brief Senator Hickenlooper about the issues, I think—PROGRESS!
People who know me well, will likely tell you that my basic nature is forward looking...perhaps even full speed ahead. And, they’d be mostly correct. That is, except for the times when I look back in order to go forward.
