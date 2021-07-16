YMCA Hosts International Fair

YMCA of the Rockies – Estes Park Center invites you to join their international staff for a day of culture, education and fun at the annual International Fair. The fair aims to break down cultural barriers by focusing on global awareness and acceptance through visual displays and meaningful conversations between guests, members, and international YMCA staff.
On Wednesday, July 21 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the porch of the Administration Building at YMCA of the Rockies, the international staff will present the wonders of their countries and give everyone a chance to travel across the world! There will be students sharing information about their culture, flag, music and dance, traditional food and customs, their language and so much more! This is the greatest opportunity to visit around six countries in just one day! The event is free and open to the community.
