This summer, the Town of Estes Park will be seeking community input using the National Community Survey™. Over the next few weeks, questionnaires will be sent to a random sample of 1,700 Estes Park households, asking for feedback on quality of life, town services, and other important topics. The results will be included in a final report that will be available to the public and used by Town officials for community planning and resource allocation, program improvement, policy-making and tracking changes in residents’ opinions about government performance. The Town has conducted the survey since 2011. Past results are available at www.estes.org/communitysurvey.
The National Community Survey™ is sponsored by the International City/County Management Association in cooperation with National Research Center at Polco. The questionnaire and survey procedure were designed based on the experience of hundreds of local governments, ranging in size from small to large. Scientific sampling and weighting of the responses in each city ensure accurate and reliable results. Because each municipality's survey is developed using a standard template, and many cities can be surveyed at one time, The National Community Survey™ is an efficient way to measure resident opinion. More than 400 municipalities in 43 states have conducted The National Community Survey™.
For more information on the Town of Estes Park’s 2021 Community Survey, please contact Public Information Officer Kate Rusch at 970-577-3701 or krusch@estes.org. To receive Town news and/or agendas in your email inbox, please subscribe at www.estes.org/subscribe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.