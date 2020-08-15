By: Dawn Wilson
This week’s featured animal is a frequently seen critter in Estes Valley, the golden-mantled ground squirrel.
Since I featured our three local chipmunks last week, I thought the golden-mantled ground squirrel deserved a little attention this week. These animals are very similar in appearance to chipmunks and are often confused for their better-known cousin. The easiest way to identify chipmunks from the golden-mantled ground squirrel is to look for the stripes from the eyes; golden-mantled ground squirrels do not have stripes but rather have a white circle around the eye. Golden-mantled ground squirrels are also a little larger but that can be hard to identify without having the animals next to each other.
1. The golden-mantled ground squirrel hibernates much of the year, typically going into an underground burrow in October and not emerging again until May.
2. These small mammals are named for the golden colored mantle over their head and shoulders that resembles a cloak.
3. To keep its fur clean, the golden-mantled will roll around in dust and dirt, and uses its claws and teeth for preening its fur.
4. Golden-mantled ground squirrels can be found throughout Rocky Mountain National Park and a few in Estes Park. Look for them near their favorite types of burrows under downed trees or large boulders.
5. Unlike most ground squirrels, the golden-mantled prefers to live alone after living the beginning of its life with its mother and siblings.
Dawn Wilson is a professional and award-winning nature photographer who lives in Estes Park year-round. You can see more of her work, join one of her Rocky tours and purchase prints at DawnWilsonPhotography.com.
