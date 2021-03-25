Estes Park has a long-tradition of its townspeople voluntarily sharing of their expertise and skillsets for the benefit of the common good. They step up during good, as well as trying times. That they do so, and do so in large numbers is a tribute to the character of the people who chose to call Estes home.
Case in point is Cathy Ochs, PA-C. Last April—I remember the day well because I was preparing to be sworn in as Mayor—Cathy emailed me an offer of help in researching ways of keeping the townspeople of Estes safe and informed about COVID-19. Relatively new to Estes, Cathy explained she’d been in touch with Larimer County Health officials and Estes resident Kay Rosenthal, RN about testing Estes’ wastewater for the presence of the virus. She believed the novel approach would help keep people safe. Thanks to Cathy stepping up, testing has been a valuable tool for monitoring the virus here.
Then on December 4, 2020, during the peak of the pandemic, Cathy stepped up again. Offering to put together a team to handle contact tracing for the Estes Valley and when needed to supplement efforts of Larimer County Health Department. Discussions ensued between town administrator Travis Machalek and Larimer County officials. One month later, Cathy, after receiving the go ahead began building a team of volunteers. Five days later team members--consisting of Town staff and two non-employee volunteers—completed their self-paced training organized by Larimer County. And an efficient and local way for monitoring the spread of the pandemic here was underway, increasing the safety of people here and easing the work load of the county’s 116 contact tracers.
When Cathy stepped up, others did too. Processes for training and supporting Estes-based contact tracers were developed and put in place. A team was formed, consisting of volunteers Ochs and Barbara Headley, and town staff Elaine Hunt-Downey, Derek Fortini, Beth Headley, Stephanie Kephart, Julie Klett, Claire Kreycik, Michael Madachy, Curt Plassmeyer, and Jolene Svancara.
“I am proud of our dedicated and engaged volunteers and employees who provided extra capacity and support for contact tracing efforts in Estes Park and Larimer County, ” says Machalek. “These trained contact tracers have been an invaluable asset for our community. Having a team of local people trained in this skill will benefit the Estes Valley should COVID-19 cases surge again. ”
Thankfully, Estes Park does not have enough cases to warrant continuing to have these non-employee volunteers nor Town employees continuing their contact tracing duties. The team will disband effective March 26. Larimer County’s focus will continue to shift from contact tracing to vaccine administration.
During the dark days of the pandemic, the efforts of Ochs and others are powerful reminders that stepping up, not selfishness is a source Estes Park’s strength. That people who voluntarily share and sacrifice are a big reason why Estes Park continues to be an amazing place to live, work and grow. A point I vow not to forget when the sunny, post-pandemic days arrive.
