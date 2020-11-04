The Estes Park Town Board will review the proposed 2021 Town budget during a rescheduled study session and regular public hearings in November. The virtual study session scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 22 was rescheduled to Thursday, Nov. 5 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. due to the East Troublesome Fire evacuations. The virtual study session scheduled for Oct. 15 took place as originally scheduled. Public hearings on the budget take place during the Nov. 10 and 24 virtual Town Board meetings with final adoption anticipated on Nov. 24. The public is encouraged to attend and comment at these public hearings, which will begin at 7 p.m. The public is also encouraged to attend the remaining study session, although public comment is not part of the process until the Nov. 10 and 24 Town Board meetings. View the agendas and instructions for joining virtual meetings at www.estes.org/boardsandmeetings.
The study sessions include presentations on different funds and operations within the Town government. The Oct. 15 study session focused on General Government functions (Legislative, Town Attorney's Office, Judicial, Town Administrator's Office, Town Clerk's Office, Finance and Human Resources), Outside Entity Funding, Community Reinvestment Fund, Community Center Fund, Vehicle Replacement Fund, Museum, Information System Technology Fund, Risk Management Fund, Visitor Services, Events, and Community Development functions (Planning and Building Safety). The Nov. 5 study session will focus on Outside Entity Funding, Police, Public Works Overview, Facilities, Parks, Open Space Fund, Conservation Trust Fund, Engineering, Streets Improvement Fund, Trails Expansion Fund, Transit, Parking Services Fund, Streets, Fleet Maintenance Fund, Power and Communications Fund, Water Fund, and the overall budget closing summary.
The budget process began with creating a budget schedule in May and June. Next, departments began to review their budgets and potential needs for the following year. Strategic planning meetings were held in August with the Mayor and Board of Trustees to determine priorities and give guidance in budget preparation. The Departments then completed their base budget requests along with service proposal change request forms with the Strategic Plan in mind and submitted them to the Finance Director. A base budget was then prepared with no operational changes from the 2020 COVID-19 adjusted budget as a starting point for the 2021 budget.
Then departments ranked the service proposal change request forms for the entire General Fund, identifying changes to be submitted to the Town Administrator for consideration. The Town Administrator, working with the Finance Director, then identified the changes to be included in the proposed budget. The Finance Director prepared the proposed budget which was presented to the Town Board during the October/November budget study sessions. After the budget is ultimately approved, it will be printed and submitted to the State of Colorado by the end of January.
The budget process requires the elected Town Board and Town staff to make difficult decisions to balance the Town's limited revenues with the cost of providing its core services, as well as to consider the ever-growing demand for expanded public services. Although fewer than 6,500 residents live within Town limits, millions of guests also rely on the Town's services. Instead of property taxes, which are kept low for its residents, sales taxes drive the Town's General Fund revenue so that visitors share the tax burden and support services like streets maintenance, parks, police services and many more.
Town of Estes Park financial information, including budgets and the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report, are available at
www.estes.org/finance. For more information, please call the Finance Department at 970-577-3560.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.