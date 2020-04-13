EPRNC Creates Nonprofit Relief Fund

EPNRC is executing our mission to support, connect, and inspire community nonprofits with intensity during this COVID-19 pandemic. In times of crisis, nonprofits become the safety nets of a community. It is vital that we are supported with nimble funds to be able to do what we do best, adapt to ever-changing needs. With resources available, our nonprofit community can adapt and convene to maintain basic needs are met and essential services remain consistent now and beyond this crisis.
In response to COVID-19 and the adaptations it requires, EPNRC has established the EP Nonprofit Relief Fund for disbursement within Estes Park only. This fund will support any operational need that contributes to the execution of an essential service and/or basic need in our community. This fund will be dispersed by an advisory group that consists of leaders across various sectors, chosen for their knowledge of various COVID-19 efforts. They will be able to disperse funds promptly as needs arise.
Examples of how this fund could/might be used:
● Funds to support nonprofit organizations in bridging the gap during COVID: rent, utilities, equipment maintenance
● Operational expenses for a COVID related support program
● Technology that supports mobile services
● Size 2 diapers at the Diaper Bank
● Purchase an added phone line to act as a Food Access Hotline
● Fresh foods sourced for the Food Support Network
● Emergency housing assistance
● Childcare scholarships for essential employees
● Routers and other resources that allow students to continue remote learning & for families to be connected to information
Many have asked how to help. We understand that this crisis impacts us all and your dedication to giving back in the way you can is spirit-building. If you find yourself in a position to be able to contribute financially to this Nonprofit Relief Fund, now or in the future, understand this donation will not be retained for EPNRC’s operational use, but directed into a separate account for which EPNRC will guide distribution. As always, donations are tax deductible and we are pleased to house this fund locally at the Bank of Colorado.
Donate online:
Drive-thru Donating:
No contact donation via the Bank of CO drive-thru. Make checks to EPNRC and add "Nonprofit Relief Fund" to the memo. Tellers are ready to accept your donation & send back a printed receipt.
Snail Mail a Check:
The old-fashioned way still works & we’ll snail mail a receipt back to you. Again, always note in the memo: "Nonprofit Relief Fund". Checks to EPNRC can be mailed to PO Box 4221. EP, CO 80517.
Thank you, thank you, thank YOU! We look forward to updating you next week on the status of this fund and the relief it brings.
