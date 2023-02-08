Nestled in the Rocky Mountains of northern Colorado, nearly 6,000 people comprise the full-time population of Estes Park. The town’s geography and size make it easy for us locals to recognize and get to know one another. And since we do, it’s not surprising when chance encounter at a restaurant, Safeway or elsewhere-about-town begins with a hello can end up being a full-blown conversation. Over the years, I’ve come to understand that these encounters happen more often in the winter than the summer. I think, during winter months, when the pace of life is slower, people have time to chat. Unlike the summer months when the pace is feverish, time is precious and familiar faces are difficult to see in crowded aisles.
As your mayor, although I enjoy chatting, I have to be careful about what topics are discussed during our encounters. You see, I, as well as the Trustees must comply with the rules and statutes that govern the Town. And some of the rules and statutes govern when, where and what they and I can and cannot talk about. So, although I enjoy the chats, during them, I must not communicate about certain topics. To understand why this is the case, read on.
Much of the work the Trustees and I do involves making decisions about the policies of the Town. We do this work in regularly scheduled meetings and sessions. The rules guiding this type of decision-making permit us to have public and private conversation –even chats- about those matters. However, some work the Trustees and I do is quasi-judicial in nature. It consists of us considering, in a hearing format, decisions on items like development plan appeals, zoning decisions and liquor license applications. The Town Board acts like a judge in a court of law. A specific set of rules apply to the hearings, which discuss and apply pre-existing legal standards. We deliberate in public, during a Town Board public hearing using only information presented at the public hearing to make our decision. To have had any ex-parte conversation, even a chat, outside of the hearings would deny the due process to an applicant and opponent. And that’s why the Trustees and I must be careful about what we say. Should anyone have an ex-parte conversation, we inform the Town Attorney about it and possibly must recuse ourselves from the hearing on the topic.
Might you want to know about what’s under consideration? Well, each week, the Community Development Department puts together an updated chart that contains information about land-use projects under consideration. The chart shows application type, project name, location of the project, decision-making body, proposed meeting dates and locations, and staff handling the application. For each item on the chart, there’s an indication whether ex-parte communication is okay. The chart can be found at estes.org/currentapplications by clicking on “Snapshot of current projects.”
I’m grateful you elected me to be your mayor. I take the responsibilities that come with the position very seriously and respond to all emails, texts, calls and requests for an in-person or remote meetings in a timely manner. Thank you for understanding that sometimes the best I, and the Trustees can do is provide “no response,” or “we cannot comment,” or that your written comment will be in the Town Packet. When we say or do those things, please know that even though we can’t say it, we greatly appreciate your respect for the process and patience for us following the rules. And that together, we are ensuring due process occurs.
