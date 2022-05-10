Interpretation services are a vital component to accessing services and programs that are offered in the Estes Valley. Over the years, our community has relied primarily on a small cohort of talented bilingual volunteers to provide these services. As programs and service offerings continue to grow, interpretation needs will also increase. Investing in the individuals who support language access is essential to the continued success of our community programs.
Estes Valley Restorative Justice Partnership (EVRJP) is excited to offer a free, eight-hour interpretation training workshop on Friday, May 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Estes Park Museum, 200 Fourth St. The training is intended to build local capacity for language access and increase the resources available to support translation and interpretation services in the community. Multilingual community members who are interested in volunteering and/or working for stipend in interpretation services in the Estes Valley are encouraged to attend.
The workshop will cover interpretation modes (consecutive, simultaneous, sight); address small and large group interpreting; teach techniques to control the interpretation environment; explore and address challenges of simultaneous interpretation and interpreter fatigue; how-tos for building glossaries; the role of note taking; interpreter ethics; use, care and maintenance of interpretation equipment; and remote simultaneous interpretation using a conference platform (Zoom) with and without interpretation mode.
The workshop will be led by Miguel Martinez, Principal of Fenix, Inc. As an experienced Certified Court Interpreter, Miguel has worked with many State and Federal agencies. He has developed numerous programs on cultural integration, executive training on management of a diverse workforce, labor relations, and language development initiatives, and provides consulting on intercultural and diversity issues. He comes with a breadth of experience, including service as a past member of the State Advisory Committee of Language Access and the Court Interpreter Oversight Committee of the State of Colorado.
The training is hosted by Estes Valley Restorative Justice Partnership and is open to the public. The class will be taught language neutral so that interpreters of any language can benefit. In order to offset the cost of the training, EVRJP asks that those who attend commit to providing interpretation services (volunteer or stipend) to nonprofit organizations in the Estes Valley. Attendees who successfully complete the training will be evaluated for inclusion in a local Translation and Interpretation Community Resource List housed and supported by the Estes Park Nonprofit Resource Center (EPNRC).
To ask questions or to register to attend the training, please contact EVRJP Manager and Director, Denise Lord, at 970-577-3829 or dlord@estes.org, by May 16.
