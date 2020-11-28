Scott Dorman has been selected as winner of the photo contest for the Rotary Friendship Card 2021 design. A familiar presence in Estes Park, Dorman retired in 2016 after a 33-year career in fire service, with the last 20 as Chief of the Estes Valley Fire Protection District. Since retiring, Dorman has been able to devote more time to his lifelong passion for photography and is pleased that his work has produced an award-winning photo.
According to Karen Thompson, Rotary Club of Estes Park Fund Development Director and Friendship Card creator, the decision of the judges was overwhelmingly in favor of Dorman’s photo. It captures spectacular fall colors on the Bierstadt Trail in Rocky Mountain National Park.
“I was very excited to get the call from Karen this morning about the selection of my photo,” Dorman said Nov. 16. “I am very honored and humbled to have my photo chosen for the Friendship Card. Thank you for the opportunity to share my photography.”
The primary setting for Dorman’s photography is the outdoors, day and night, both in Colorado and Hawaii.
“I primarily shoot landscape photographs, but I also enjoy the night sky, and I have become very interested in astrophotography, ” he said. “I was able to capture the comet Neowise this summer and have photos of the Milky Way and the night sky from both Colorado and Hawaii, where we spend part of the year. It is hard to beat these locations for photographic opportunities.”
Dorman’s winning photo was shot with his favored Nikon D850 and a 24-70 mm lens. He notes that depending on the shot he is trying to capture he may use lenses of different sizes, anywhere between 14 mm and 750 mm.
He also shared some of his special spots for photography in Rocky Mountain National Park, just in case other amateurs want to click a shutter or two.
“Well, anywhere you can photograph Longs Peak or aspen trees, and if you can get them in the same shot, so much the better,” he said. “The Dream Lake Trail also provides many photo opportunities of different lakes and streams. I also love taking Milky Way shots from Trail Ridge Road as the number of stars is almost unbelievable.”
Now four years into retirement, Dorman admits the transition from his active life of fire chief took a while, but he credits photography with helping him through it. Others who have recently retired or are about to retire could benefit from his advice.
“I really enjoyed my firefighting career and had the opportunity to work with some amazing people. It did take me a little while to transition from being a Fire Chief to a photographer, but the help of my family and friends made the transition easier, and now I really enjoy retirement. I think the key to an enjoyable retirement is to stay involved with the community and pursue some of your hobbies and passions.”
His current volunteer pursuits include serving as President of the Estes Valley Recreation and Park District Board of Directors, as a member of Our Lady of the Mountains Pastoral Council and as an artist member for the Art Center of Estes Park.
For his contest win, Dorman will receive photo credit and two Friendship Cards. The 2021 Friendship Card will be available for purchase next month at various locations around Estes Park. The $10 discount card is honored at more than 70 participating local businesses, which offer discounts on food and drink, shopping, entertainment and services. Friendship Card holders need to show their cards at the businesses in order to receive discounts. Certain restrictions may apply. Participating merchants and their discount offers are listed on the Friendship Card’s Facebook page – facebook.com/EP Friendship Card. Look for the Friendship Card window decal to find participating merchants. The 2021 card is valid through December 31, 2021.
The Friendship Card is a fundraising project of The Rotary Club of Estes Park. Net proceeds are used for community grants, scholarships, and other Rotary projects. No funds are used for club expenses, Thompson added.
The Friendship Card made its debut in 2019. In 2020, even with COVID challenges, the card netted over $5,000, all of which will be returned to the community. Most recently the club awarded a $500 grant to help fund the Community Corner Café, a popular Friday free dinner for all Estes Park residents.
For more information on the Friendship Card, contact Karen Thompson by email at epfriendshipcard@gmail.com.
