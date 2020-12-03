In November, Estes Park Health Foundation responded to an emergency grant request to purchase another COVID-19 direct RT-PCR testing machine for Estes Park Health. This machine runs 8 samples at a time and gives results in 80 minutes. All other testing sites in Estes Park closed recently due to the change in weather; Estes Park Health is currently the only COVID-19 testing site in the Estes Valley. The current machine, financed by Estes Park Health in July, is overwhelmed by a surge in testing volume, and as of this writing results are returned in about 24 hours.
“Larimer County is currently at Level Red Safer at Home status. Returning test results quickly is imperative to preventing the spread of coronavirus in the community as well as keeping the economy open,” said Kevin Mullin, Executive Director at Estes Park Health Foundation. “The Foundation is grateful to every donor who made the purchase of additional testing capabilities possible.”
To donate or learn more about Estes Park Health Foundation’s COVID-Free Estes Valley campaign, visit
Estes Park Health is currently testing healthcare workers, first responders, and symptomatic community members. Call 970-586-2317 or visit if you need to get tested.
The Estes Park Health Foundation increases community awareness of Estes Park Health, and develops, manages and distributes funds to assist EPH in fulfilling its mission. To learn more about initiatives or to volunteer, contact them at GiveToEPH.org or 970-577-4370.
