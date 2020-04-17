CDC guidance for safely conducting essential business
We'd like to share the Center for Disease Control's (CDC) guide for safely conducting essential business, such as shopping, accepting deliveries, banking, and getting gas. Protect yourself! https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/essential-goods-services.html
En Español: https://espanol.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/essential-goods-services.html
Gloves are not necessarily recommended unless you are taking care of a person with COVID-19. https://www.healthline.com/health-news/wearing-gloves-while-grocery-shopping-doesnt-prevent-covid-19#Gloves-can-serve-a-purpose-for-some
Most importantly, if you are not feeling well, please stay home and ask someone else to help with your essential business.
Emergency order allows Town Administrator to quickly provide business relief grants
In order to quickly distribute Community Relief funds to support local businesses and their employees during the pandemic, emergency order #4 was issued this week to allow the Town Administrator to enter into a community assistance contract with the Estes Park Economic Development Corporation and Estes Chamber of Commerce. The Town will provide $150,000, which is $50,000 over the usual spending limit of the Town Administrator without approval of the Town Board at a scheduled meeting. The order is available at https://drive.google.com/open?id=1pBE3vydeH9L-kS5XcUE75_n7X8N95sgx.
Read today's news release on Business Relief Funding and learn how to apply: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1a-6OVHEjexOVi9Bp6HNIpeNPQ0kWfj7p
More information about the Town's Community Relief and Accelerated Recovery team efforts is available at www.estes.org/COVID-19partners.
Sales tax remittance grace period for businesses
Estes Park retailers that are required to file a sales tax return and remit sales tax on April 20, 2020 may extend their filing and remittance deadline to May 20, 2020. This is a one-time extension of the April 20, 2020 filing and remittance deadline for state and state-administered sales taxes. Complete details at: https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/tax/sales-tax-deadlines
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.