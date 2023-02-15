My schedule as mayor seems to be filling up more quickly these days. Perhaps the sunshine peeking through the gloom of the past several weeks is sparking a flurry of requests for my presence at various functions. Or maybe the pace of life around town is picking up after a post-holiday lull. Whatever, I like it when people ask me to acknowledge the good things happening in Estes Park.
This past week, I participated in two ribbon cutting ceremonies that the local Chamber of Commerce organized for new businesses here. One was at Squatchy Donuts on West Elkhorn. Owners Jack and Jill Skinner, hale from Alabama. Kenny Collins who works with them at the counter, helped start the Big Foot Festival here in 2019 with the encouragement of then Mayor Jirsa. Every year during the festival Ken dresses up in a Sasquatch costume and welcomes people to the large event. Good donuts, good people and the mystery of Sasquatch draw a large crowd to Bond Park.
Two days later, I was at Peak-to-Peak Stitching, located on the second floor of the Estes Park Bank building, to participate in another ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Chamber. For owner Catherine Cornell, a longtime resident of Estes Park, the store is a dream come true. A life-long lover of making quilts, Catherine is opening the brightly lit store after retiring from a career in medicine. It’s full of quilt-making materials, as well as kits for doing counted cross-stich, making Christmas stockings and more. Just as the ribbon cutting was about to happen, there was a brief pause as Catherine wiped away her happy tears.
The ribbon cutting ceremonies are a time-honored tradition of Estes’ Chamber. Thanks to the Chamber’s staff, the events are well organized and inspiration providing. Colleen Couch, the office administrator, arranges the time and place for the ribbon cutting, brings the ceremonial scissors and ribbon, and musters members to attend and cheer on their new business counterparts. Executive director Colleen De Pasquale welcomes businesses to the Chamber and champions entrepreneurship throughout the Estes Valley. And me, well I represent the Town and enjoy meeting the owners, hearing their motivations for open businesses here and learning their reasons for selecting the type of business they’re running. The cheers that follow the cutting of the ribbon make evident the importance of supporting of local businesses. Many thanks to Trustee Cindy Younglund for participating in both ceremonies.
The week ended with me reading an official proclamation at the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Fine Arts Guild of Estes Park. After reading the proclamation before an audience at a celebration held at the high school, I presented it to the Guild’s head, Lars Sage. The ensuing applause from the audience further acknowledged that the founding and current members of the Guild enrich the lives of the people here through the high-quality theater and musical productions the offer.
Looking back at the events of the past week, I’m reminded of my responsibility as your mayor for not only acknowledging people for what they’ve done and are doing, but also what they will do. And that fulfilling my responsibility encourages people to do more and to encourage others to do the same.
