Nearly 500 students at Estes Park Elementary School smiled and shouted out with delight as they each picked out a bright orange pumpkin to take home on Thursday, October 20, courtesy of the Rotary Club of Estes Park and the Safeway Foundation.
At the school, 15 Rotary Club members and a large contingent of students from Estes Park High School’s newly re-activated Interact Club unloaded pumpkins from crates and set them up in long rows in front of the school like a pumpkin patch.
Elementary teachers brought their students class by class, and the high schoolers zeroed in on any children who looked like they might want help picking or carrying their pumpkins. The presence of the high school Interact volunteers added a whole new level of excitement for the younger students and made the day extra special, especially since many of the Interact group remembered their own experiences picking out a pumpkin when they attended Estes Park Elementary.
This year’s pumpkin distribution at the Elementary School was a full-community event. Organizer Beth Weisberg, Noon Rotary Club’s Director of Community Service, applied for a grant from the Safeway Foundation last summer, and met with Estes Park Safeway store manager Jared Allen to be sure the request would go through in time for Halloween.
With Jared’s help, the grant was approved, and the Safeway Foundation generously donated 500 medium-sized pumpkins. Sue Fereday, a member of Noon Rotary and owner of the State Farm Insurance group in Estes Park, along with members of her office staff, hauled the crates of pumpkins from Safeway to the Elementary School early on October 20.
The Rotary Club of Estes Park, and all the students who received pumpkins, are deeply grateful to Safeway Foundation, and to Jared Allen and his staff for making this annual tradition possible.
We also thank the Interact students who contributed their time, hard work, and enthusiasm to make the day so memorable for the Estes Park Elementary students.
The Annual Pumpkin Distribution Day began in 1936 with Ron Brodie, former Estes Park mayor and Rotary Club of Estes Park president, according to 45-year club member Tom Maher. Brodie owned Brodie’s Supermarket and provided pumpkins for elementary students for many years. Following Brodie’s death, Rotary Club of Estes Park took over the pumpkin project, with the support of Brodie’s family and friends. The tradition has continued so long that some of the parents of the children in this year’s event even received pumpkins from this Club when they were in school.
