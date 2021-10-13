The 2021 paid parking season will conclude at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17 and all public parking areas will return to free, unlimited daily parking until the beginning of the 2022 summer guest season. Similar to the 2020-2021 winter months, the Town will continue to collect parking utilization data during the off-season. Public Works staff are scheduled to present results of the 2021 paid parking season and recommendations for the 2022 program to the Town Board at a Study Session Oct. 26.
Additionally, the Town’s trolley (Red Route) that serves Elkhorn Avenue will end service at 9 p.m. Oct. 17. Information will be released soon regarding the continuation and likely expansion of the Town’s winter transit service that was piloted from November 2020 through May 2021. Estes Transit will also provide special event service for the Catch the Glow parade Friday, Nov. 26.
For more information about parking or transit services visit www.estes.org/parking.
